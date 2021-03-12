Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls

A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century City. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Zinqué to Open Second Venice Restaurant
March 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bistro continues rapid expansion By Toi Creel Zinqué has opened a second location in Venice as the restaurant continues a...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location
ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color
Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...
Venice Family Clinic Calls on More Vaccines From State
March 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Community health centers need more vaccines Clinic’s chief operating officers says By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic is calling on...
Worker Falls to Death at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant
March 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Man dies from severe trauma after falling 25 feet By Sam Catanzaro A worker at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant...
Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation *...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
March 5, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
One Dead Following Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide
March 5, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office
One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...
Pacific Division Detectives Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside
Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Food for Thought: An Unnecessary Coffee Shop Opens on Abbot Kinney
Alfred Coffee enters the crowded Venice coffee scene By Kerry Slater Does Abbot Kinney Boulevard need another trendy coffee shop?...
The Danger of Inshore Holes
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This time of the year, inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to...
