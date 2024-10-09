17-Unit Mar Vista Apartment Building Listed for $4.9M

Spanning 11,784 Square Feet, the Building Sits on an 11,300-Square-Foot Lot

A 17-unit apartment building at 3840 Inglewood Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood has been listed for sale at $4.9 million. The property offers a favorable unit mix, including 14 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, two two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom units, and one studio unit.

Spanning 11,784 square feet, the building sits on an 11,300-square-foot lot. Located in the heart of the Mar Vista submarket, the property is in an area known for its blend of residential charm and urban convenience.

This investment opportunity offers strong in-place cash flow with potential for approximately 31% rental upside. The building is fully occupied, with a 0% vacancy rate, and is zoned LAR3, allowing for potential future development.

The property is listed by John Boyett of CBRE.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3840-inglewood-boulevard-unit-8-los-angeles-ca-90066/1671841127939950449/.