THIS WEEKEND: Howl’oween Dog Costume Contest and Parade Comes to Playa Vista

The annual Howl’oween Costume Contest and Pawrade is happening on Sunday, Oct. 20, in Playa Vista. Hosted at Runway Playa Vista from noon to 3 p.m., the event invites local dogs and their owners to showcase creative costumes for a chance to win prizes, as stated in a post by Venice Paparazzi.

Categories for the costume contest include Best Dog & Owner Duo, Spookiest Costume, Best Showmanship, Most Creative DIY Costume, and Funniest Costume. Contest entry costs $15, with proceeds supporting a dog rescue organization.

The event will feature local dog vendors, prizes, and giveaways from sponsors like Healthy Spot and Modern Animal.



More info can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pawestruck-howl-o-ween-costume-contest-pawrade-for-dogs-at-runway-registration-1015907616027?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios.