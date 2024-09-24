NBA Legend Lists Marina del Rey Home For Nearly $3M

The Home Includes Custom Features Suited to Accommodate His 7’2” Frame, Such as Enlarged Doorways

The former residence of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been listed for sale at $2.995 million. Located in Marina del Rey’s exclusive gated enclave, the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home sits across from the Ritz-Carlton and the California Yacht Club.

Abdul-Jabbar, known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers during his 20-year NBA career, is a six-time champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Abdul-Jabbar owned the property from 2011 to 2021, and the home includes custom features suited to accommodate his 7’2” frame, such as enlarged doorways and other modifications. The spacious property spans 3,586 square feet and is ideal for entertaining, with an open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen, and a family room that features a fireplace.

The second floor boasts a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom, a private balcony with marina views, and a fireplace. The home also features a bonus loft area on the third level, perfect for an office or workout space, with additional views of the Ritz-Carlton and Marina.

Other amenities include a two-car garage, parking for up to four additional cars, a whole-house water filtration system, and a monitored security system.