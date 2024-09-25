Los Angeles Man Indicted on 26 Felony Counts Including Rape, Stalking, Faces Life in Prison

Police Suspect There May Be More Victims, Seek Public’s Help

Terrance Hawkins has been indicted on 26 felony counts, including forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking, in connection with 11 victims across Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Tuesday, following a criminal grand jury indictment. Hawkins reportedly used social media to gain access to his victims and is believed to have filmed them without their consent according to CBS News.

“This is a truly egregious case, and I want to acknowledge the bravery of the women who have come forward to share their painful experiences,” DA Gascón. “It takes incredible courage to speak out, especially when facing such trauma. My office remains steadfast in supporting survivors and ensuring that abusers are held accountable.”

The indictment was unsealed on September 23 and made public on September 25. Hawkins, 42, pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 21 in Department 109.

Hawkins is accused of 10 counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sexual penetration, one count of rape of an unconscious person, and multiple counts of physical abuse and stalking. The charges span nearly a decade, from 2014 to 2023, during which Hawkins allegedly dated and physically and sexually abused women throughout the county.

He also faces one count of cruelty to an animal and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities said Hawkins has a prior conviction for a similar offense involving inflicting injury on a significant other. If convicted on all charges, Hawkins could face life in prison. He is currently being held without bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department led the investigation. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who may have been affected to contact LAPD’s Operation Central Bureau – Family Justice Center at (213) 709-9017. Those seeking anonymity can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.