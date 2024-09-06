Marina Peninsula Home Hits Market for First Time in 40 Years

One of only five single-family homes on the Marina Peninsula, the residence features ocean views from the living room

An oceanfront home located on the Marina Peninsula is on the market for the first time in over four decades, listed at $9.5 million.

The Cape Cod-style property, situated on a corner lot at 3501 Ocean Front Walk, offers 40 feet of beach frontage and sweeping views from Malibu to Palos Verdes.

One of only five single-family homes on the Marina Peninsula, the residence features ocean views from the living room, dining room, kitchen, den, and master bedroom and bathroom. Outdoor spaces are spread across every level, providing expansive views of the Pacific.

The home, originally built decades ago, underwent a major renovation in the late 1980s when the front half of the property was expanded. The den or family room can be converted into a fourth bedroom, adding to its flexibility.

The listing is represented by Kacey Barnett and Kelly Doyle of Sail Realty, both licensed under the California Department of Real Estate.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3501-ocean-front-walk-marina-del-rey-ca-90292/1094443356138364793/.