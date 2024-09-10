September 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: IMDB

Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks

Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the asking price for her 500-square-foot trailer in what is considered America’s most expensive mobile home park. The “American Horror Story” and “Bird Box” star recently lowered the price of her property at 16 Paradise Cove Road in Malibu by nearly 10%, bringing it down to just under $1.8 million. Paulson initially listed the home in May for $2 million.

The property, located in the 271-unit Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, is being represented by Ren Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, situated at 28128 Pacific Coast Highway, has long attracted celebrities due to its beachfront location. Notable residents have included Minnie Driver, Stevie Nicks, Betsy Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, and Pamela Anderson.

Paulson’s one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is being sold fully furnished and includes a golf cart for easy access to the beach.

Suspect Convicted in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

The conviction came after a jury deliberated for just over an hour Shawn Laval Smith was convicted Tuesday of the...
Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...

Coastal Cleanup Day Coming to Venice Beach, Volunteers Sought

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

The cleanup is an effort to promote environmental conservation and make a difference in the fight against ocean pollution A...
“Dance MDR Disco Night” Series Happening Through September

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

This disco events will feature salsa, disco, line dancing, and hip hop The Marina del Rey Hotel will host Dance...
Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...
Big Blue Bus Gets a Boost in Safety Measures

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

SB 1417 Is Part of a Series of Initiatives Aimed at Bolstering Rider Confidence A new law signed by California...
(Video) Ballona Wetland Trail Restored After Being Marred by Encampments

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

Campers Allegedly Used Vegetation and Fencing for Campfire and Cooking Fuel @yovenicenews That area will open to the public by...

Mitchell’s Market Assumes New Ownership, Changes Name to “Bodega & Palms”

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

Venetians Phil and Kaila Neuville Look Forward to Retaining the Charm of the Local Neighborhood Bodega in the Heart of...
Convicted Rapist Christopher Hubbart Granted Conditional Release, LA County to Decide Placement

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

Known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” Hubbart admitted to raping 100 women, DA Opposes Release Christopher Hubbart, a convicted rapist known...

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Santa Monica Park, Suspect Still at Large

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

Search for Suspect After Man Found Dead in Alley Near Reed Park Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers are searching...

THIS WEEK: BackDoor Comedy Party Coming to Venice

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

After the show, the venue will transform into a dance party BackDoor Comedy, a comedy event featuring live performances, food,...
Hawaiian Pop-Up Coming to Abbot Kinney

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

This Event Marks the First Time the Company Has Brought Its Signature Pop-up Shopping Experience to Los Angeles Mana Up,...

Man Arrested for Assaults at Trader Joe’s and Santa Monica Beach

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

The man became agitated when a store employee asked him to leave A 31-year-old homeless man was arrested late Wednesday...

Marina Peninsula Home Hits Market for First Time in 40 Years

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

One of only five single-family homes on the Marina Peninsula, the residence features ocean views from the living room An...

