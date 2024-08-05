Two Burglary Suspects Arrested in Mar Vista

A Neighbor Captured the Invasion on Security Cameras

By Zach Armstrong

LAPD located and arrested two suspects after burglarizing a Mar Vista home over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

Officers received a call about a suspect who entered a property at the 4300 block of Lindblade Drive on Sunday at around 7 p.m. The suspect was described as a White male in his 30s, wearing a baseball hat and black clothing.

A neighbor to the property, who wasn’t present at the time of the burglary, captured the invasion via security footage which was provided to authorities.

After a search, authorities located and apprehended the suspect in addition to another individual also involved in the invasion.