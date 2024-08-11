August 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: YouTube

Brentwood Man Charged with Sexually and Physically Assaulting Mother Walking With Newborn Infant

Suspect Faces Multiple Charges For Alleged Attack on Mother and Child in Brentwood 

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges on Friday against Abraham Shily for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting a mother while she was walking her one-month-old infant in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on July 16.

We reported on the attack and interviewed the victim, Carmina Lu, on July 22, when the suspect was arrested. 

“Such a heinous assault is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that members of our community, especially women and new mothers, face as they go about their daily lives,” District Attorney Gascón stated. “The allegations against the defendant are deeply disturbing. No one should have to fear for their safety while simply walking with their child in their own neighborhood. We are committed to ensuring that those who commit such egregious acts are held fully accountable.”

Shily, 26, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

At his arraignment on August 8, Shily pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The incident occurred on July 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in a residential area of Brentwood. Shily allegedly approached the victim, a new mother walking with her infant, and assaulted her. During the attack, it is alleged that Shily inflicted significant bodily harm on the woman before fleeing the scene.

Authorities arrested Shily on July 18, and the court set his bail at $50,000, which he has since posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 1 in Department 31 of the Airport Courthouse.

If convicted on all charges, Shily faces a maximum sentence of nine years in state prison.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the case.

