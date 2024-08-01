August 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

‘Thirtysomething’ Stars List Venice Home for Nearly $5M: Report

The Home Features a Sophisticated Four-Bedroom, 3.5-Bath Layout

Ken Olin and Patricia Wettig, stars of the 1980s TV drama “Thirtysomething,” have listed their Scandinavian-inspired home in Venice, California, for $4.995 million, according to a report from Realtor.com.

The couple purchased the two-story, 3,820-square-foot residence in 2019 for $4.5 million. The home, custom designed by Amber Interiors and Hawaii-based architect Peter Vincent in 2017, features a sophisticated four-bedroom, 3.5-bath layout.

The exterior of the house is stark and two-tone, while the interior boasts polished concrete flooring, tongue-and-groove paneling, and floor-to-ceiling pocket doors. A striking floating staircase made of steel, wood, and glass enhances the modern aesthetic. The primary suite offers a vaulted ceiling, built-in shelving, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath. The guesthouse, which features a living room, full bath, and Murphy bed, can be used as an office or gym when the bed is folded away.

Beyond their roles in “Thirtysomething,” Olin and Wettig have had successful careers. Olin, 70, has directed and produced shows such as “Brothers & Sisters” and “This Is Us.” Wettig, 72, has starred in TV series including “St. Elsewhere,” “Alias,” and “Prison Break,” as well as in the “City Slickers” films, as reported by Realtor.

