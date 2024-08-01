August 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

California Rent Control Update: New Cap on Rent Increases Takes Effect

AB 1482 Sets New Limits on Rent Hikes Starting on August 1

The California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, known as Assembly Bill 1482 (AB 1482), enacted statewide rent control as of January 1, 2020, and a new rent increase cap took effect today. Key features of AB 1482 include:

  • Capping annual rent increases at 5% plus local Consumer Price Index (CPI) or 10%, whichever is lower.
  • As of August 2023, the maximum allowable annual rent increase in Los Angeles is 8.8% (5% + CPI of 3.8%).
  • As of August 2024, the maximum allowable annual rent increase is 8.9% (5% + CPI of 3.9%).
  • Providing Just Cause eviction protections.

Many incorporated cities, such as the City of Los Angeles, have rent control restrictions. It is important to contact your local city hall to find out if your city has any such restrictions.

If a unit is covered by local eviction or rent increase regulations, those local laws prevail over AB 1482 protections.

If you file a complaint with an enforcement agency, such as the health department or building and safety, the landlord cannot legally retaliate against you. Retaliation may include increasing your rent, decreasing your housing services, or taking steps to evict you. This protection is good for 180 days from the date you filed your complaint as long as you continue to pay rent and follow the terms of your rental agreement.** 

*CA Civil Code §827
**CA Civil Code §1942.5(a)

News, Real Estate
