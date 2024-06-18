June 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video Recap) SMC Fashion Students Show Off Their Creations at LAMode 2024

The Show Took Place on June 14

@yovenicenews LA Mode 2024 put SMC’s fashion students’ talent on full display #fashiontiktok #fashion #losangeles #california #fyp #santamonica #fashionstudent #college ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in upbeat, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @yovenicenews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Venice Fest
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “Venice Summer Fest 2024” Will Celebrate Local Artists, Brands, and Designers

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Over 400 Artists Will Exhibit and Sell Their Original Creations  The Venice Summer Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Long-Time Local Assumes Seat on Neighborhood Council

June 19, 2024

Read more
June 19, 2024

Navy Street Resident Fran Solomon Brings 50 Years of Community Passion to the Neighborhood Council. By Nick Antonicello Fran Solomon,...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Shutters on the Beach is the most sublime destination for seasonal festivities and fare @yovenicenews Shutters On The Beach is...

Photo: ASRV
News, upbeat

Abbot Kinney Is Getting a New Training Apparel Store

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Items Available in the Store Are Set to Include the Aerosilver Established Tee and the Tetra-Lite Cargo High Rib Jogger...

Photo: Sergio Perez
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Owner of Mitchell’s Market Passes Away, Store Seemingly Closes

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

Fate of the longtime liquor store and grocer now in doubt By Nick Antonicello  A retail favorite by locals that...
Hard, Video

(Video) Venice Locals Gather to Mourn Loss of Canal Attack Victim

June 13, 2024

Read more
June 13, 2024

Sarah Alden Lost Her Life Last Month @yovenicenews A candlelight vigil was held Thursday to mourn the loss of the...
News, upbeat

Oakwood Park to Host “Juneteenth and Community Day” This Weekend

June 13, 2024

Read more
June 13, 2024

The Day-Long Celebration Will Feature Free Food, Live Music, Face Painting, a Kids Fun Area and a Taco Truck By...

Photo: Black in Mayberry
News, upbeat

Juneteenth Art Exhibition Set for Abbot Kinney Boulevard

June 12, 2024

Read more
June 12, 2024

The Event Features Works by Twelve Prominent Black Artists From Los Angeles An art exhibition titled “FREEDOM” will open at...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

New Digital Art Festival to Launch This Month in Santa Monica

June 10, 2024

Read more
June 10, 2024

The New Series Will Take Place Across 24 Events at 17 Different Venues The DNA Festival Santa Monica, a new...
News, upbeat

Federal Realty Sells Third Street Promenade Portfolio for $103M

June 10, 2024

Read more
June 10, 2024

This sale marks the end of Federal Realty’s more than two-decade presence on the Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has...
Dining, Video

(Video) Hurry Curry of Tokyo Now Has a Santa Monica Location

June 6, 2024

Read more
June 6, 2024

Calamari and Chicken Katsu Curry Included on the Menu @yovenicenews Hurry Curry pf Tokyo is now in Santa Monica #japanesefood...

Photo: Spin PR
News, upbeat

This Weekend: 2nd Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest

June 6, 2024

Read more
June 6, 2024

The event will feature $5-$8 rosés, curated specials and access to the official after-party Rose Avenue will host the Rosé...
News, upbeat

Mini Golf is Coming to Third Street Promenade

June 5, 2024

Read more
June 5, 2024

Holey Moley’s Courses Feature Different Artistic Themes and Pop-Culture References By Zach Armstrong A mini golf chain, with fun and unique...

Photo: Facebook: @Marcus Gladney
News, upbeat

New Bike Racks Installed Near Venice Pier

June 4, 2024

Read more
June 4, 2024

The Racks Add Not Only Convenience, But Safety By Zach Armstrong Cyclists no longer have to take their bikes with...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR