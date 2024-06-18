(Video Recap) SMC Fashion Students Show Off Their Creations at LAMode 2024

The Show Took Place on June 14
@yovenicenews LA Mode 2024 put SMC’s fashion students’ talent on full display #fashiontiktok #fashion #losangeles #california #fyp #santamonica #fashionstudent #college ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
The Show Took Place on June 14
@yovenicenews LA Mode 2024 put SMC’s fashion students’ talent on full display #fashiontiktok #fashion #losangeles #california #fyp #santamonica #fashionstudent #college ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
June 20, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @yovenicenews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...
June 20, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Over 400 Artists Will Exhibit and Sell Their Original Creations The Venice Summer Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday,...
June 19, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Navy Street Resident Fran Solomon Brings 50 Years of Community Passion to the Neighborhood Council. By Nick Antonicello Fran Solomon,...
June 18, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Shutters on the Beach is the most sublime destination for seasonal festivities and fare @yovenicenews Shutters On The Beach is...
June 18, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Items Available in the Store Are Set to Include the Aerosilver Established Tee and the Tetra-Lite Cargo High Rib Jogger...
June 16, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Fate of the longtime liquor store and grocer now in doubt By Nick Antonicello A retail favorite by locals that...
June 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Sarah Alden Lost Her Life Last Month @yovenicenews A candlelight vigil was held Thursday to mourn the loss of the...
June 13, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Day-Long Celebration Will Feature Free Food, Live Music, Face Painting, a Kids Fun Area and a Taco Truck By...
June 12, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Features Works by Twelve Prominent Black Artists From Los Angeles An art exhibition titled “FREEDOM” will open at...
June 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The New Series Will Take Place Across 24 Events at 17 Different Venues The DNA Festival Santa Monica, a new...
June 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This sale marks the end of Federal Realty’s more than two-decade presence on the Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has...
June 6, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Calamari and Chicken Katsu Curry Included on the Menu @yovenicenews Hurry Curry pf Tokyo is now in Santa Monica #japanesefood...
June 6, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The event will feature $5-$8 rosés, curated specials and access to the official after-party Rose Avenue will host the Rosé...
June 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Holey Moley’s Courses Feature Different Artistic Themes and Pop-Culture References By Zach Armstrong A mini golf chain, with fun and unique...
June 4, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Racks Add Not Only Convenience, But Safety By Zach Armstrong Cyclists no longer have to take their bikes with...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...Read more
Acquisitions Include 1202, 1222, 1225, 1232, 1339, and 1344 Third Street Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold eight parcels...Read more