Del Rey Cedars-Sinai Gets a New Chief Nursing Officer

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital has appointed Jessica Almeida, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, the hospital announced. Almeida will lead the nursing staff as they prepare for the hospital’s move to a new facility, set to open in late 2026.

Almeida, who joined the hospital in 2023 as associate director of nursing operations, has served as interim chief nursing officer since May 2024. With over two decades of clinical experience, Almeida has worked in neonatal intensive care units, emergency departments, and medical-surgical divisions. Her leadership background also includes overseeing hospital initiatives to improve communication, interdisciplinary care, and operational efficiency.

“Jess’s extensive experience and accomplishments in nursing make her an outstanding choice for this critical role,” said Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, MSN, RN, vice president of hospital operations and chief operating officer of Marina del Rey Hospital. “Her leadership during her time as interim CNO has been exemplary.”

Before joining Marina del Rey Hospital, Almeida was the executive director of operations at Cedars-Sinai Providence Tarzana Medical Center, where she focused on patient flow, clinical informatics, and hospital construction projects.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and eager to help our team meet the highest standards of excellence in nursing care,” Almeida said.