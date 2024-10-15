L.A. Artist to Debut Solo Painting Exhibit “GIANTS” at ARCANE Space

Maskrey’s paintings, which capture the strength and fragility of the Sequoias, will be featured at the gallery

Los Angeles-based artist J Maskrey will showcase her first solo exhibition, “GIANTS,” at ARCANE Space from November 2 to 17, 2024. Known for her innovative work in fashion and makeup artistry, Maskrey now explores the majesty of California’s Sequoia trees through a series of large-scale paintings. The exhibition reflects her evolution as an artist, transitioning from wearable “skin jewelry” to the canvas.

Maskrey’s paintings, which capture the strength and fragility of the Sequoias, will be featured at the gallery located at 324 Sunset Avenue, Venice Beach. The opening reception will take place on November 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Having grown up in Hong Kong, Maskrey said the vertical presence of the Sequoias reminds her of cityscapes, describing the trees as powerful symbols of life and survival. Her work aims to highlight the connection between nature and civilization through layered, textured paint that evokes themes of beauty and destruction.

“GIANTS” represents a significant milestone for Maskrey, whose career has spanned collaborations with fashion houses like Alexander McQueen and cosmetics brands including MAC and Estee Lauder. Maskrey began focusing on painting in 2020, inspired by natural landscapes that resonate with her multicultural background.

ARCANE Space, co-founded by artists Morleigh Steinberg and Frally Hynes, continues its mission of highlighting thought-provoking art from both emerging and established creators. The gallery is open Friday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with appointments available on Thursdays.

For more information, visit ARCANE Space’s website or follow @arcanespace on social media