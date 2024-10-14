“Marina Spooktacular” Returns to The Harbor This October

Featured Events and Activities Are Set to Include a Blackout Maze, a Graveyard Treasure Hunt, Haunted Pirate Ships, DIY Costumes and More

The Department of Beaches and Harbors is gearing up to host its annual Marina Spooktacular, a two-day Halloween festival at Burton Chace Park. The event, scheduled for October 26 and 27, promises a mix of family-friendly activities and spooky thrills that become more intense as night falls.

Featured events and activities are set to include a blackout maze, a graveyard treasure hunt, haunted pirate ships, DIY costumes, arts and crafts, food trucks, jam sessions and more.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, at Burton Chace Park, located at 13650 Mindanao Way. Admission is free with an RSVP, but all attendees are required to sign a liability waiver, which can be completed online through Eventbrite for quicker entry. Participants can also bring printed waivers or fill them out on-site.

Marina Spooktacular is designed to cater to various age groups, offering fun for younger children and escalating scares for older participants later in the evening. In addition to the spooky activities, attendees can take advantage of special hours for the Marina del Rey WaterBus, which will operate from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both days, offering scenic rides around the marina for just $1 per person.



For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marina-spooktacular-tickets-1005385684647?aff=DBH