(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Residents Can Share Feedback via an Online Survey or During an Upcoming Virtual Meeting Metro is advancing its 10,000 Home...
October 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
October 13, 2024 Nick Antonicello
World Famous Cow’s End Cafe Is a “Comfy Hangout” for Locals By Nick Antonicello While most people know Venice and...
October 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Project Is Part of a $5.6 Billion Effort to Upgrade the City’s Water System A major infrastructure project to...
October 11, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...
Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...
With Over Two Decades of Clinical Experience, Almeida Has Worked in Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Emergency Departments, and Medical-Surgical Divisions...
Event to Feature Films Highlighting Venice’s Cultural Legacy, Including Black Surfing History, Affordable Housing Crisis, and Local Artists The Venice...
October 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...
Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...
See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org.
Spanning 11,784 Square Feet, the Building Sits on an 11,300-Square-Foot Lot A 17-unit apartment building at 3840 Inglewood Blvd. in...
The Restaurant Will Serve Original Menu Items at Throwback Prices, Such as Guacamole for $0.85, Sopa de Albondigas for $0.35,...
THE CAFE Welcome to Castanea Sicilian Cafe: “Il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing” arrived at Venice...
Authorities Have Identified the Suspect in a Fatal Attack on a Santa Monica Police Officer That Occurred Outside the Department’s...
