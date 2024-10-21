(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates
See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates
October 21, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
October 20, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Property Benefits From Abundant Natural Light in All Units and Features a Landscaped Central Courtyard A multifamily property located...
October 20, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Upgrades Are Planned for the Interceptor, Including Additional Solar Panels and Enhanced Battery Storage The Los Angeles County Board of...
October 18, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @yovenicenews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @yovenicenews Felicia Hudson, a...
Contest entry costs $15, with proceeds supporting a dog rescue organization The annual Howl’oween Costume Contest and Pawrade is happening...
Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...
Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...
October 16, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Freshman Council Member Traci Park Cites Accomplishments, Disappointments and Preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics By Nick Antonicello Councilwoman Traci...
Founded in 2011 by Edoardo Tonolli, Bacio DI Latte Began as a Single Storefront in Brazil, and Has Since Grown...
The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College,...
KUSC Classical Sundays and a Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Countdown Are Also Set for the Winter Wonderland The holiday season...
October 15, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Maskrey’s paintings, which capture the strength and fragility of the Sequoias, will be featured at the gallery Los Angeles-based artist...
October 15, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April A group of...
