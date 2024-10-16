Taylor Swift-Theme Night and More Anticipated For DTSM Ice Skating Rink

KUSC Classical Sundays and a Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Countdown Are Also Set for the Winter Wonderland

The holiday season is set to begin in Santa Monica with the return of the popular Ice at Santa Monica rink, opening on November 8. Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM, Inc.) announced the seasonal ice rink will run until January 20, 2025, at Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue.

The grand opening celebration on November 8 will feature free skating sessions, live DJ performances, and on-ice exhibitions from Olympic hopefuls Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman. Festivities will include multiple free skating sessions, available on a first-come, first-served basis, and other entertainment throughout the evening.

Special events such as a Taylor Swift-themed night, KUSC Classical Sundays, and a family-friendly New Year’s Eve countdown are also planned.

Ice at Santa Monica offers 60-minute skating sessions at $22, which includes skate rental. The rink will operate daily, with extended hours in December, providing a fun holiday experience for both residents and visitors.

In addition to the ice rink, DTSM, Inc. will host the annual Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 21 at the Third Street Promenade. The event will feature live entertainment, holiday arts and crafts, and snowfall, with Santa Claus and city officials lighting the official tree.

Holiday Thursdays will return to the Promenade on December 5, 12, and 19, offering family-friendly activities, live music, and holiday shopping. Pets are welcome to join the festivities.

For more details on the ice rink and holiday events, visit iceatsantamonica.com.