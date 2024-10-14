October 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Annual Venice Eclectic Event Set for October 17

The Event Will Feature Live Music, Surprise Performances, and Art Showcases From Local Artists

The Venice Art Crawl will celebrate its 14th anniversary with Venice Eclectic, an evening of art, music, and performances aimed at supporting the local creative community. The fundraiser, scheduled for Thursday, October 17, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lantern House, a private venue in Venice, with the exact location disclosed to ticket holders.

The Venice Art Crawl, which has been fostering local artistic expression for over a decade, is encouraging attendees to embrace their most eclectic attire, turning the event into a visual celebration of Venice’s unique and creative spirit. Past events have seen guests dressed as everything from mermaids to wolves, adding an element of whimsy to the evening.

The event will feature live music, surprise performances, and art showcases from local artists. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments while mingling with fellow art enthusiasts and Venice community supporters. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting Venice Art Crawl’s ongoing mission to promote local art and engage the community.

Tickets are available for $100, with a flash sale offering a discounted price of $85 through October 12. Prices at the door will be $150. All funds raised will help sustain Venice Art Crawl’s initiatives, including public art programs and community engagement efforts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Venice Art Crawl’s official website at veniceartcrawl.com.

