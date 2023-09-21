September 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Look Inside Venice’s New Beach-Adjacent Coffee Shop

Manana Coffee is located along Main Street.

@yovenicenews Venice Beach has a new coffee shop #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeetiktok #lacoffeeshops #dining #fypシ ♬ I Can Make It – CRi
in Dining, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Pizzana
Dining, News

Award-Winning Pizza Concept to Open Marina del Rey Location

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.” By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Charcoal. A Great Neighborhood Venue.

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer!  By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Venice Beach’s New Mac & Cheese Dining Spot

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves bowls, grilled cheese sandwich creations and more. @yovenicenews Check out L.A.’s new Mac and...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing By Zach Armstrong Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...
upbeat, Video

(Video) West L.A. Restaurant Doubles as Historical War Museum

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

Persian Gulf Restaurant, Bakery and Wine Bar collects war items to showcase @yovenicenews This dining spot doubles as a war...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) New Mar Vista Housing Complex Nears Completion

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

North of Venice Blvd, the new complex is in the home stretch of construction. @yovenicenews A new Mar Vista housing...
Dining, Video

(Video) Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open in West Los Angeles

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Persian Gulf restaurant, bakery and wine bar serves rare and unique beer and wine. @yovenicenews Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Divani Indian Bistro Debuts at Washington Square

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Just Steps From the Beach, Divani Is Tasty and Spicy Too! By Nick Antonicello  Divani Indian Bistro opened on August...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Starbucks Reopens at Pacific & Washington

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Longtime Coffee Provider Has Complete Renovation and Facelift  By Nick Antonicello  STARBUCKS, long a fixture at Washington Square, recently reopened...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This Row of Luxury Homes Line the Venice Canals

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Two blocks from the beach, this row of luxury homes hover around $5 million. @yovenicenews Check out this row of...
News, Video

(Video) Homeless Man Living in Tree in Venice Beach

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

A Mattress Is Seen Placed Between Branches, Along With a Vacuum Cleaner and Other Items @yovenicenews A homeless man is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR