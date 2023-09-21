(Video) Look Inside Venice’s New Beach-Adjacent Coffee Shop

Manana Coffee is located along Main Street.
@yovenicenews Venice Beach has a new coffee shop #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeetiktok #lacoffeeshops #dining #fypシ ♬ I Can Make It – CRi
Manana Coffee is located along Main Street.
@yovenicenews Venice Beach has a new coffee shop #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeetiktok #lacoffeeshops #dining #fypシ ♬ I Can Make It – CRi
September 20, 2023 Zach Armstrong
New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.” By Zach Armstrong...
September 20, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer! By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...
September 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
September 14, 2023 Zach Armstrong
It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...
September 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
I Heart Mac and Cheese serves bowls, grilled cheese sandwich creations and more. @yovenicenews Check out L.A.’s new Mac and...
September 14, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing By Zach Armstrong Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California...
September 13, 2023 Nick Antonicello
An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...
September 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Persian Gulf Restaurant, Bakery and Wine Bar collects war items to showcase @yovenicenews This dining spot doubles as a war...
September 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
North of Venice Blvd, the new complex is in the home stretch of construction. @yovenicenews A new Mar Vista housing...
September 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Persian Gulf restaurant, bakery and wine bar serves rare and unique beer and wine. @yovenicenews Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open...
September 7, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...
September 6, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Just Steps From the Beach, Divani Is Tasty and Spicy Too! By Nick Antonicello Divani Indian Bistro opened on August...
September 6, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Longtime Coffee Provider Has Complete Renovation and Facelift By Nick Antonicello STARBUCKS, long a fixture at Washington Square, recently reopened...
September 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Two blocks from the beach, this row of luxury homes hover around $5 million. @yovenicenews Check out this row of...
September 1, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A Mattress Is Seen Placed Between Branches, Along With a Vacuum Cleaner and Other Items @yovenicenews A homeless man is...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Manana Coffee is located along Main Street. @yovenicenews Venice Beach has a new coffee shop #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeetiktok #lacoffeeshops...Read more
Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer! By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...Read more