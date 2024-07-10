July 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Tartine Bakery

Tartine Bakery Opens Venice Beach Location

A Throng of New Menu Items Are Exclusive to Tartine Venice

By Zach Armstrong

After more than two decades of going from a Bay Area eatery to a world-renowned franchise, the Tartine Bakery chain is finally bringing its award-winning baked goods to Venice, California.

Located at 2903 Lincoln Blvd. in a mixed-use building, Tartine Venice’s 2,400-square-foot space features glass and steel construction along with rustic finishes. An indoor/outdoor layout includes patio seating surrounded by lush foliage, while large paintings by artist Adele Renault adorn the walls with depictions of abstract plant life in bright blue and green tones. 

While the bakery chain’s new Venice spot, like its other L.A. stores, will serve its famed sourdough bread, artisanal pastries, and breakfast & lunch items alongside coffee and tea, a throng of new dishes are exclusive to Tartine Venice. 

Menu items specific to the new Westside outpost are French Toast made with Tartine’s croissant bread, seasonal stone fruit, and maple syrup; Soft Scramble Tartine with labneh, white cheddar, smoked trout roe, and horseradish on country bread; and a Croque Madame packing gruyere, black forest ham, bechamel, and dijon between slices of country bread topped with melty gruyere and a sunny egg.

Tartine first opened out of San Francisco’s Mission District just after the burst of the dot-com bubble, by bakery owners Elisabeth Pruiett and Chad Robertson. One evening, when the couple came into San Francisco for dinner, they saw a baker who didn’t want the neighborhood to lose a corner bakery once he imminently retired. “It felt like fate.” as the website states. 

Since then, the chain has grown to 14 international locations including several in Los Angeles such as those in Santa Monica, Silverlake, West Adams, Sycamore, and Pasadena. In the years of its worldwide development, Tartine partnered with real estate firm CIM Group although not without backlash (The New Yorker described the firm as a creator of “super-gentrification”), its workers voted to unionize, and, sadly, Pruiett and Robertson divorced. 

Tartine Venice opens every day at 7 a.m.; pastries and coffee are served until 4 p.m. while the kitchen closes at 3 p.m. It can be contacted at (424) 443-7727. For more information, go to https://tartinebakery.com/los-angeles/venice.

in Dining, News
