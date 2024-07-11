Pizza Girl’s First Brick-and-Mortar Shop Opens Along Venice Beach

Its Owner, Caroline D’Amore, Has Made Several Film Appearances, Modeled, and Toured Internationally With Paris Hilton as a DJ

By Zach Armstrong

Pizza Girl, a viral West L.A.-based brand, has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar location within Venice’s Hotel Erwin, adjacent to the iconic “Venice” sign at Windward Circle and just steps away from the beach.

While founder Caroline D’Amore comes from a family whose pizza restaurant, D’Amores, has been an L.A. staple for years, she has made several film appearances, modeled and toured internationally with Paris Hilton as a DJ, as reported by Forbes. In 2021, the same year she was a cast member of “The Hills: New Beginnings”, D’Amore relaunched her Pizza Girl pasta sauce brand online in addition to Gelson’s market selling her line around Southern California.

“[D’Amores] is a delicious little hole-in-the-wall, East Coast style pizza restaurant. I grew up catering and going to all the movie sets with my dad and helping [because] my mom passed away when I was five,” D’Amore told Forbes that year. “So I had no choice a lot of nights to just go with dad and learn how to cater and help out with the business. So that’s kind of where my entrepreneurial food industry business side started.”

Now, three years later, D’Amore and the Pizza Girl brand have a pink and black storefront by the beach to call their own to sell signature pies, sauces, dough and even merchandise.

Featured pizza pie selections include “The California Girl” (Sliced green and yellow zucchini, crispy kale, whole roasted garlic cloves, sliced red onion and feta cheese), “The Italian Girl” (Genoa Salami, Calabrian chilis, roasted peppers and cherry tomatoes with Fior Di Latte) and “Meat Me at the Beach” (Crumbled sausage, Genoa Salami & Pepperoni baked into the pizza using our Organic Pizza Girl Marinara sauce & in-house cheese blend).

Additionally, the storefront will also sell jars of its signature sauces (marinara, vodka and arrabbiata.) along with various drink options and retail selections such as shirts and hats.

“Caroline D’Amore comes from a long family line of Italian pizza makers,” Hotel Erwin states on its website. “As featured in Forbes, US Weekly and more, Pizza Girl is known for using only the best ingredients, delivering the freshest pies and slices around.” The inaugural Pizza Girl storefront is located at 1697 Pacific Ave. For more information, go to https://www.pizzagirl.com/pages/store-opening.