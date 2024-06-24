Venice Shorts: New Italian Ice Vendor Sets up Shop in Washington Square

Venice Beach Ice Is the Source for an Italian Snack on a Hot Summer Day

By Nick Antonicello

Being an Italian-American from New Jersey, two things I miss are old-style bakeries and the original Italian Ice stands that were so prevalent during the summer months.

For Venice Beach Ice has cornered the market of sorts with their mobile stand at the foot of Oceanfront Walk overlooking the Pacific and the iconic fishing pier as a prime location on the first day of summer.

Today I strolled to the beach as the attendant barked out the flavors but more importantly the free samples that drive traffic and ultimately a sale!

Venice Beach Ice is a new vendor here at Washington Square that to my knowledge exclusively offers authentic Italian Ice in several flavors and sizes, but what draws them in is that sample, a presumptive sales approach that still works today!

The flavors offered are Strawberry, Lemon, Cherry, Mango, Tropical Rainbow and Creamsicle and you have three choices of sizes, small ($3.50), medium ($5.00) and large ($8).

For me, Italian-style lemon ice best fits my preference, so no need for a sample.

But the offer goes a long way in driving interest, and a beautiful first day of summer doesn’t hurt either!

When at the beach this summer, consider Venice Beach Ice!

“Try it, you’ll like it.



”Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and self-proclaimed aficionado on all things Italian. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com