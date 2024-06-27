June 28, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @wildforkfoods

Wild Fork Foods Changes West L.A. Location, Opening Set for July

It Appears Its Formerly Announced Mar Vista Location, Which Was Set to Open in 2022, Is Not in Operation

By Zach Armstrong

About two years after plans were in motion for quality meat retailer Wild Fork Foods to open its a third L.A. outpost in Mar Vista, at 11700 National Blvd., it seems the market chain is switching one Westside spot for another.

Wild Fork Foods will open a new Venice location at 2570 Lincoln Blvd. in the Plaza Marina on July 10, a spokesman said. Meanwhile, it appears its formerly announced Mar Vista location, which was set to open around Fall or Winter of 2022, is not in operation.

The retailer offers several meat & seafood options for pick-up or delivery. Items include Iberico Pork Spare Ribs ($8.98 / LB), Truffle Burger patties, Rabbit Legs, Flake Style Surimi, Mojito Smoked Salmon, and Skinless Atlantic Salmon With Maple Butter ($16.98 / LB). Wild Forks also boasts the ease in which one can defrost its frozen products once a customer is ready to get cooking.

According to an Eventbrite post, Wild Fork’s grand opening celebration date for the new Venice location is Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 people to make a purchase and enter their email at checkout, will receive a free swag bag, while attendees who spend $100 can spin the wheel and take home a special product. More information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-ca-grand-opening-event-tickets-919718291167?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Florida-based business’ Manhattan Beach spot at 1130 N Sepulveda Blvd. is still open. Wild Fork maintains several other locations across Southern California including those in Thousand Oaks, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo And Laguna Niguel.

For more information, go to https://wildforkfoods.com/.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...

Photo: Loop Net
Dining, News

This Former Thomas Edison Powerhouse is Becoming a Bagel Shop

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

TODAY: ‘Venice to Venice Poetry Reading’ at Abbot Kinney Memorial Library

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

The Reading Event Will Celebrate the Anthology “From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy” The Abbot Kinney Memorial...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Threatens Harley Davidson Staff With Knife

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

The Incident Occurred Over the Weekend By Zach Armstrong A woman entered Marina del Rey’s Harley Davidson store location twice...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Committee Hears Marr Street Residents’ Concerns on Encampments

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

CD-11 Staffers Address Concerns, 2024 Homeless Count Figures to Be Announced June 28 as a Decrease Appears Likely By Nick...

Photo: Megan’s Law
Hard, News

Registered Sex Offender Charged in Attack of Beachgoers: Report

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

Garnett Is Registered as a Sex Offender on the State’s Megan’s Law Database and Is Listed as a Santa Monica-Area...
Entertainment, News

Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

Complimentary Screenings of ‘Daddio’ in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now Join us for complimentary screenings of ‘Daddio’ in Los Angeles....
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ten Permanently Parked Vehicles Reported at Penmar Park

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

New entourage of RV’s and vans populate by baseball diamond  By Nick Antonicello  According to neighborhood sources, a string of...
News, upbeat

Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach Coming to the Boardwalk on July 4th

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

The Event Invites Amateur Athletes to Compete in Various Categories The iconic Venice Beach Recreation Center will host the annual...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries By Zach Armstrong A homeless suspect is in...

Photo: Metro Venice Art Collective LLC, Councilwoman Traci Park Newsletter
News, Real Estate

341-Unit Development Proposal Selected for Venice Metro Yard

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

The Project Offers 5,400 Square Feet for Venice Arts to Host a Café, Classes, and Exhibits, and 30,000 Square Feet...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: New Italian Ice Vendor Sets up Shop in Washington Square

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

Venice Beach Ice Is the Source for an Italian Snack on a Hot Summer Day By Nick Antonicello Being an...

Photo: Cinespia
News

Fantastic Fireworks Celebrations in Los Angeles for July 4th

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

Find the Best 4th of July Displays and Parades on This List The Culver City Downtown Business Association has stepped...
Hard, News

Santa Monica CEO Convicted in Landmark Insider Trading Case

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

The Case Is Part of a Data-Driven Initiative by the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section A federal jury in Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR