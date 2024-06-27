Wild Fork Foods Changes West L.A. Location, Opening Set for July

It Appears Its Formerly Announced Mar Vista Location, Which Was Set to Open in 2022, Is Not in Operation

By Zach Armstrong

About two years after plans were in motion for quality meat retailer Wild Fork Foods to open its a third L.A. outpost in Mar Vista, at 11700 National Blvd., it seems the market chain is switching one Westside spot for another.

Wild Fork Foods will open a new Venice location at 2570 Lincoln Blvd. in the Plaza Marina on July 10, a spokesman said. Meanwhile, it appears its formerly announced Mar Vista location, which was set to open around Fall or Winter of 2022, is not in operation.

The retailer offers several meat & seafood options for pick-up or delivery. Items include Iberico Pork Spare Ribs ($8.98 / LB), Truffle Burger patties, Rabbit Legs, Flake Style Surimi, Mojito Smoked Salmon, and Skinless Atlantic Salmon With Maple Butter ($16.98 / LB). Wild Forks also boasts the ease in which one can defrost its frozen products once a customer is ready to get cooking.

According to an Eventbrite post, Wild Fork’s grand opening celebration date for the new Venice location is Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 people to make a purchase and enter their email at checkout, will receive a free swag bag, while attendees who spend $100 can spin the wheel and take home a special product. More information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-ca-grand-opening-event-tickets-919718291167?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

The Florida-based business’ Manhattan Beach spot at 1130 N Sepulveda Blvd. is still open. Wild Fork maintains several other locations across Southern California including those in Thousand Oaks, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo And Laguna Niguel.



For more information, go to https://wildforkfoods.com/.