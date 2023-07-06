Venice Fine Wines Robbed in Dramatic Saturday Evening Heist!

Some 600 Rare Bottles of Wine Stolen Over a Three-Hour Period With an Estimated Value Between $500,000-$700,000!

By Nick Antonicello

In one of the more dramatic and sophisticated robberies ever attempted here in Venice, a local wine retailer was hit late Saturday evening by robbers looting some 600 bottles estimated between $500,000 and $700,000!

Lincoln Fine Wines, located at 727 Lincoln Blvd in Venice caught the robbery on a surveillance tape: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebGvI02dU_I that was released to local television stations that covered the story today.

The popular winery that provides in-store, delivery and pick-ups was hit early Saturday morning as a white panel truck parked in the store’s lot where an unidentified thief scaled the roof and made way inside the business where hundreds of bottles of merchandise were robbed over an estimated three-hour time span.

The owner, Nazmul Haque Helal told the media the rare collection was accumulated over the course of many years with some of the bottles stolen worth thousands of dollars.

Yo! Venice will follow with any new information on the robbery and any resident who has any information to offer the authorities should contact LAPD.