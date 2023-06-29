Sea Lion Resting Zone Opens at Venice Amid Toxic Algae Bloom

Sea Lions Affected by Toxic Algae Have Been Left Stranded on Beaches

Ill sea lions are washing up on shores throughout Los Angeles County, prompting officials to establish a sea lion resting zone at Venice Beach to ensure safety of the animals until they can be treated, Patch.com reported.

The Marine Mammal Care Center has worked to care for the sea lions affected by a toxic algae bloom, but due to the rapid filling of the facility to its capacity, they have been left stranded on beaches without available treatment space.

To mitigate harm and separate the animals from the large number of beachgoers, the MMCC partnered with County officials to create a resting area for the animals at Venice Beach, Patch reported. Within this designated zone, staff will monitor and assess the behavior of the infected sea lions to track expected symptoms.

The toxic algae bloom along Southern California is more widespread than previous occurrences, Patch reported, affecting an unprecedented stretch from the Central Coast to San Diego.