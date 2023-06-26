Venice Shorts: Encampment at Mildred and Getting Increases, Residents Concerned!

An Increase in Campers Has Made the Situation Apparently Worse

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – Area residents at Canal and Mildred just north of Venice Boulevard are calling the current situation “dangerous, disruptive and a public health issue” as more tents and an increased homeless population plagues this neighborhood.

While staffers from the office of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) have been to the neighborhood recently as reported here, the situation has become tense as an increase in campers has made the situation apparently worse.

Park staffers ensured a plan of action that will eliminate the encampment by July, but today things are no better than yesterday.

Sources tell us that the neighborhood is becoming impatient, and is seeking a more swift resolution to the growing tent village of sorts.

The photo here was shared with Yo! Venice this week.

The biggest gripe with area residents is the ability to park and access private driveways as the new tents are now installed in the street making the whole situation that more chaotic.

While LAHSA has apparently housed at least two individuals, the location seems to be a magnet as other encampments have been swept and cleared making it a challenging proposition for residents as well as city officials.

We will continue to monitor all encampments new and old in an effort to connect residents with CD-11 and other agencies to crack down on encampments with the hopes they can be cleared and the unhoused receive offers of housing to combat these street encampments and living moving forward.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident who covers the homeless question here in Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com