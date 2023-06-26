RV Explosion Leads To Arrest on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Footage Shows Two Individuals Barely Escaping the Fire

Surveillance footage captured two individuals narrowly escaping an RV shortly after becoming engulfed in flames, CBS Los Angeles reported. A man suspected of being the father of four children has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and arson.

The local news outlet reported that others living in nearby RVs said a family with children resided inside. The RV, parked on Lake Street amidst numerous other motorhomes, was left a burnt-out skeleton of its former self after the incident with what belongings remained hanging off of it. The incident adds to Venice locals’ concerns about homeless encampments, a source of complaints for months.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reported injuries in the fire.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park released a statement describing the RV fire as one among many incidents throughout the year that highlight the severe risks to life, safety, and the environment posed by these unregulated vehicles. Expressing anger and sadness regarding these situations, she pledged to continue working daily towards progress by implementing rules and programs that would ultimately lead to a solution.