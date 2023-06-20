Once-A-Week Street Sweeping Could Return to Venice

Once-Every-Two Week Sweeping Is a Result of the City’s Pandemic Emergency Order

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to send a letter to Mayor Karen Bass asking the city to return to once-a-week street sweeping within the entirety of Venice, compared to once every two weeks.

The once-every-two week sweeping is a result of the city’s pandemic emergency order, which has now been officially voided. The council brought up the move as an agenda item for its June 20th meeting with the expectation that warmer weather this summer will return tens of thousands of visitors to Venice.

Venice Beach, its Boardwalk, and commercial corridors such as Rose Avenue, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and sections of Main Street, Venice Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard, are major tourist destinations with more than 10 million visitors each year, the agenda item reads. The City of Los Angeles reduced street sweeping in Venice to once every two weeks as part of an emergency order.

The Parking and Transportation Committee unanimously voted to send the letter to Mayor Bass to return to once a week sweeping. The neighborhood council is set to vote on approving the letter at its Tuesday meeting.