Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
Fast, Nutritious, And Affordable Food at Everytable, New Location in Culver City
Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!
May 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with...
(Video) Take a Look Inside The New Fatty Mart In Mar Vista
May 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...
Lo Siento Tequila Presenting Venice Block Party On Memorial Day Weekend.
May 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Will Include Dj Performances By Acclaimed Artists Who Have Graced The Stages Of Coachella. On May 28th, from...
Food Truck Series Comes To Marina Del Rey
May 24, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Event Is Part Of The Marina’s Weekly Food Truck Event Held At Marina “Mother’s” Beach. By Zach Armstrong The...
(Video) This Fire Station Could Become Affordable Housing
May 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...
(Video) Huge Waves Strike Venice Beach
May 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...
Little Dynamite Pizza Now Open in Mar Vista
May 17, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Shop Is Serving Owner Kyle Lambert’s Crispy-Edged Pizzas, Just Like The Ones He Grew Up With In New Jersey....
Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels
May 17, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Festival, Returning To The Barker Hangar In Santa Monica On May 20-21, Aims To Showcase Dishes That Chefs Are...
Nick the Greek Expands Health-Focused Chain with New Marina Del Rey Store
The Menu Will Feature “Flavorful Rotisserie Meats, Charbroiled Skewers, Zesty Sauces, And Fresh Vegetables. Nick the Greek, a fast-growing family-owned...
Planta Restaurant Chain To Open In Marina Del Rey, Showcasing Latin-Inspired Cuisine
Salm Expresses His Enthusiasm For The La Locations’ Proximity To Local Farmer’s Markets, Which Presents A Unique Advantage Planta, a...
(Video) Rare Heron Bird Spotted At Venice Beach Canal
A Black-crowned night heron was seen in a Venice Beach canal by Washington Square. They can be spotted in wetlands...
(Video) House of Pies Developer Could’ve Illegally Cut Down Sycamore Trees
May 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The City has reportedly issued a notice the the owner and developer of House of Pies requesting they plant two...
(Video) The Social and Public Art Resource Center Empowers Marginalized Communities Through Creativity
May 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This art center in Venice, California has a 40-year-long history of art, political activism and social justice. @yovenicenews The Social...
Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA
May 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner
May 11, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Indulge in a Seasonally Driven, Seven-Course Culinary Affair Curated by Renowned Chef and Model Eleonore Toulin at Venice’s Hottest Bistro...
