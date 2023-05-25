May 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Fast, Nutritious, And Affordable Food at Everytable, New Location in Culver City

Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.

Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with...
(Video) Take a Look Inside The New Fatty Mart In Mar Vista

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...

Photo: Getty Images
Lo Siento Tequila Presenting Venice Block Party On Memorial Day Weekend.

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

The Event Will Include Dj Performances By Acclaimed Artists Who Have Graced The Stages Of Coachella. On May 28th, from...

Photo: Getty Images
Food Truck Series Comes To Marina Del Rey

May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023

The Event Is Part Of The Marina’s Weekly Food Truck Event Held At Marina “Mother’s” Beach. By Zach Armstrong The...
(Video) This Fire Station Could Become Affordable Housing

May 20, 2023

May 20, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...
(Video) Huge Waves Strike Venice Beach

May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...
Little Dynamite Pizza Now Open in Mar Vista

May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023

The Shop Is Serving Owner Kyle Lambert’s Crispy-Edged Pizzas, Just Like The Ones He Grew Up With In New Jersey....

Photo: Getty Images
Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels

May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023

The Festival, Returning To The Barker Hangar In Santa Monica On May 20-21, Aims To Showcase Dishes That Chefs Are...

Photo: Instagram: @nickthegreek
Nick the Greek Expands Health-Focused Chain with New Marina Del Rey Store

May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023

The Menu Will Feature “Flavorful Rotisserie Meats, Charbroiled Skewers, Zesty Sauces, And Fresh Vegetables. Nick the Greek, a fast-growing family-owned...

Photo: Instagram: @planta
Planta Restaurant Chain To Open In Marina Del Rey, Showcasing Latin-Inspired Cuisine

May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023

Salm Expresses His Enthusiasm For The La Locations’ Proximity To Local Farmer’s Markets, Which Presents A Unique Advantage Planta, a...
(Video) Rare Heron Bird Spotted At Venice Beach Canal

May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023

A Black-crowned night heron was seen in a Venice Beach canal by Washington Square. They can be spotted in wetlands...
(Video) House of Pies Developer Could’ve Illegally Cut Down Sycamore Trees

May 16, 2023

May 16, 2023

The City has reportedly issued a notice the the owner and developer of House of Pies requesting they plant two...
(Video) The Social and Public Art Resource Center Empowers Marginalized Communities Through Creativity

May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023

This art center in Venice, California has a 40-year-long history of art, political activism and social justice. @yovenicenews The Social...
Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA

May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023

FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.

Photo: Coucou
Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner

May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023

Indulge in a Seasonally Driven, Seven-Course Culinary Affair Curated by Renowned Chef and Model Eleonore Toulin at Venice’s Hottest Bistro...

