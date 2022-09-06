New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space. Learn more in this video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce
September 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...
Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay
Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...
New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice
Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
August 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete
August 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing
August 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?
August 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
