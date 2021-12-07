Gelson’s Annual Toy Drive Kicks Off

Red bins return December 1-19 at Gelson’s in Marina del Rey.

By Sam Catanzaro

Gelson’s annual holiday toy drive has returned to Marina del Rey.

The toy drive will benefit disadvantaged children throughout the region and will take place at all 27 Gelson’s stores as well as internally at the corporate office and warehouse.

The toy containers at Gelson’s stores will be designated red bins or branded containers provided by the partner organizations. The drive will be at the Marina del Rey Gelson’s December 1-19.

Customers can request a list of suggested donations from their store front desk or on gelsons.com. Some partner organizations are requesting online donations – check their sites for more information.

“It has long been a priority for us to make the holiday season brighter for children and families in need across Southern California.” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “We have a history of customer service extending beyond our stores and into the community. This is our 70th year in business and we look forward to continuing to work with our nonprofit partners. We are grateful for the generosity of our customers and Gelson’s associates.”

Visit gelsons.com for further details on the annual toy drive.

Partner organizations for the toy drive include Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, Toys for Tots, Promises 2 Kids, Miracles for Kids and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Long Beach.