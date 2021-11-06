November 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of the Fairview Heights Apartments. Credit: KFA Architecture

County Office Space to be Replaced by 101 Low-Income Apartments

Fairview Heights Apartments coming to Redondo Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

101 low-income apartments will take the place of LA County office space in Inglewood. 

As reported by Urbanize Los Angeles, the Fairview Heights Apartments will take the place of a former Los Angeles County office building and will provide 101 new low-income apartments that will include apartments for previously unhoused people in Inglewood.

Located at 923 E. Redondo Avenue, the building will be four stories and two twin buildings with a mixed-use 5000 square foot commercial area available on the ground floor. LINC Housing Corp and National CORE are the developers with KFA architecture designing the space in the Spanish Colonial Revival style. 

There will be one, two, and three-bedroom units available in the building “priced for households earning at or below 30, 50 and 80 percent of the area median income, corresponding to annual incomes ranging from as low as $14,616 to as much as $56,904” according to Urbanize Los Angeles.

The application period for the apartments has closed.

Real Estate
