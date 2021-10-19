Honor a Deserving Venice High School Student with a Jacket of Excellence

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual event celebrates 37th year

By Staff Writer

The annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards, now in its 37th year, returns to celebrate exceptional students who have demonstrated the best attributes of being a Gondo.

“An incredible 117 students will be awarded a Jacket of Excellence this year – and we need your support!” said the Venice Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the event along with the Venice High School Alumni Association.

The tradition to honor the scholastic achievement of Venice High School Seniors with a custom Jacket of Excellence and awards began in 1984. Since then, over 1,200 jackets have been awarded.

“The Venice Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically champions continuing this tradition and ask for your help. Invest in your community’s future and sponsor a jacket today!” the Chamber said.

Sponsoring one jacket costs $125 while sponsoring two is $250. In addition, any amount can be accepted as a donation. Pledge directly online at: venicechamber.net/jackets. Checks are payable to Venice Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 202, Venice 90294.

The Awards will take place at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 via Zoom.