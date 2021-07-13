EnvisionLA Adds New Board Members and Expands Geographic Reach

The members of EnvisionLA had an extra reason to celebrate Independence Day last weekend. Last Tuesday the Board of Directors voted unanimously to confirm a decision made that weekend, appointing George Francisco of Venice Beach and Jessica Rogers of Pacific Palisades to the board of directors.

EnvisionLA Founder and Chairman Demetrios Mavromichalis says, “We’re expanding our political wing-span by recruiting two popular and hard-working community advocates tired of the failed status quo. Jessica and George are ready to offer Los Angeles, particularly CD-11, leadership that will put residents and taxpayers first.”

George Francisco is a longtime Venice resident and current President of the Venice Chamber of Commerce. He has also served on the Venice Neighborhood Council and the Pacific Division Community Advisory Board. He has overseen activations for the iconic Venice Sign, building its recognition through associations with global figures like Tommy Hilfiger, The Doors, the LA Rams, and FC Barcelona. He is a graduate of Columbia University, where he was a starting linebacker on their football team, and received his JD from Fordham School of Law in New York and his MFA from USC’s School of Cinema Arts.

Jessica Rogers hails from Chicago and was raised in France. She earned a B.A. in Political Science from McGill University, and built a successful career in sales and business turnarounds. It was volunteer work that led to her true passion, working with the elderly. She returned to school and earned her Masters in Social Work and Gerontology at USC, then spent a decade as the head social worker at Kehillat Israel in Pacific Palisades. She joined the Pacific Palisades Residents Association in 2013, becoming its president last year. She never imaged her role would lead to confronting some of the most profound issues facing Los Angeles, but she never shies away and is excited to join the adventure that is EnvisionLA.

Board member John Russo says, “Like everyone at EnvisionLA George and Jessica are champing at the bit to tackle and solve the toughest problems with a no nonsense agenda that will bring the city together. This is a great step and further solidifies the organization’s leadership in CD-11 and around Los Angeles.”