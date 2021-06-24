June 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

By Staff Writer

Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, now offering both experimental beachside picnics and al fresco dining with an ocean view.  

Al Fresco everything is all the rage these days, so the hotels’ culinary teams, inspired by Shutters Executive Chef, Vittorio Lucariello, decided to make it their quest to create the pinnacle of picnics for their overnight guests. 

Chef Vittorio’s picnic is not the usual predictable fare. Expect an international selection on the menu including Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Mediterranean Platters and Charcuterie with Cheese.  Of course, you’ll find some classic American favorites as well…did someone say Mini Lobster Rolls?  

Picnics start at $405* for two people and each requires a minimum 72-hour advance notice. Reservations may be made for any time between sunrise to sunset seven days a week, based on availability. Parties over six people require at least one-week advance notice.

Pricing varies based on food and beverage selection and a wide variety of add-ons that are available, ranging from floral bouquets to beach games to DJs.

For more information, contact the concierge. 

One must be a registered guest at either hotel to reserve a picnic, making this the perfect choice for a staycation destination. When you stay more, you can save up to 25 percent off and receive a one-time $100 hotel credit per stay. Visit https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/booking#/booking/step-1?promo=MKTSSA for more information. 

If something a tad less informal is your preference, Hotel Casa del Mar’s recently reopened Terrazza Lounge and its wildly popular beachside patio are available to locals as well as hotel guests. Terrazza offers the perfect solution to your insatiable wanderlust. Instantly transporting you to a European Piazza, Terrazza’s Italy-meets-California Coast atmosphere, with tasty highlights like Steamed Mussels and Gazpacho Andaluz this is the perfect way to say “ciao” to summer.

Terrazza is also open daily for breakfast and weekend brunch hours. Breakfast highlights include house cured wagyu brisket hash, lemon ricotta pancakes and a handful of unique cold pressed juices. A Saturday and Sunday brunch menu offers similar options alongside cocktails and entrees, Dungeness crab eggs benedict and oysters. 

Shrimp avocado toast from Terrazza.

Lunch at Terrazza is the perfect way to enjoy a sunny summer day in Santa Monica with a selection of seafood, pizzas, steaks, fish tacos and more. Some notable lunch items include shrimp avocado toast, roasted mushroom pizza and steamed mussels. 

In addition, Terrazza is now offering sushi Wednesday-Sunday evenings with a menu that includes hand rolls, sashimi and several different types of sake. 

“After months of having to be apart, I cannot think of a better way to celebrate being together again with friends and family in 2021, than with a stay at one of our hotels, a leisurely picnic, or a relaxing and tasty meal overlooking the Pacific. It is the perfect way to reconnect,” predicts Charlie Lopez-Quintana, Vice President and Managing Director of ETC Hotels.

Visit https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/terrazza-lounge for more information and to view all the menus.  

in Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Photo: Usofe.co
Venice Beach Restaurants

Aussie Coffee Truck Opening Brick and Mortar Store in Venice

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

United States of Espresso eyeing Abbot Kinney space  By Kerry Slater An Aussie-inspired mobile coffee truck company is eyeing a...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Left to right: Felix Trattoria, The Rose Venice, Gjelina. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

The Brig Reopening With Revamp

May 26, 2021

Read more
May 26, 2021

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...

Left: Loqui. Right: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Tacos and Ice Cream Highlight New Playa Vista Dining and Retail Center

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel A popular taqueria and ice cream shop highlight a...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

The interior of JuneShine on Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: JuneShine (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Hard Kombucha Tasting Room Opens on Main Street

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

JuneShine opens on Main Street in Santa Monica Toi Creel A hard kumbucha tasting room has opened on Main Street...

The Wolf Snack from Lupa Cotta. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR