Can You Make Tiramisu?

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Venice Beach Restaurants, video
News, video

LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
News, video

Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...

Pasta dalla forma. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Italian Restaurant Opens in Venice’s Former Chaya Space

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Italian restaurant Forma expands into Venice By Kerry Slater A popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant has moved into space formerly...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Michelin Pauses 2020 California Guide

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of stars...
Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Photo: Roberta's (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...

