Join the Venice Art Crawl Mixer at Hama Sushi, 213 Windward Avenue in Venice on Thursday, January 18, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Celebrate art, culture, and entertainment at the Mixer. Meet artists and merchants, and enjoy an evening of friendly networking and socializing at one of the first sushi restaurants on the Westside.

Admission: $5.00. For more information and to RSVP, visit venicechamber.net.