SMC Shooter, Identified As School Employee, Dead After Police Pursuit

The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition

Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College, has been identified as the suspect who shot and critically injured a fellow staff member on Monday night at the college’s Center for Media & Design, SMPD announced.

Dean, 39, fled the scene after the attack but was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit near El Segundo Blvd. in Hawthorne. The victim, the college’s Custodial Operations Manager, remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The college shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. at 1660 Stewart Street in an act of workplace violence. Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene, leading to an extensive overnight search by SMPD, the Santa Monica College Police Department (SMCPD), and other law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday afternoon, SMPD located Dean’s vehicle near El Segundo Blvd. and Aviation Blvd. in Hawthorne. After a brief pursuit, officers used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle. Despite efforts by the Hawthorne Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team, Dean was found dead inside the car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dean, who had a history of prior arrests for violent crimes, including attempted murder in 2011, had only been convicted of misdemeanor property offenses, according to authorities. SMC officials stated that the college requires background checks and disclosures of prior convictions for all employees.

SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery expressed sorrow over the incident and announced that counseling services are available for students and staff. SMC campuses will remain closed through Oct. 20, 2024, with classes and operations shifting online.

“To help our community through this very difficult time, SMC will be providing…counseling and mental/emotional support,” said Dr. Jeffery in a message. “At this heartbreaking time, I urge us all to come together in kindness and compassion as we navigate this unspeakable tragedy.”

The investigation remains ongoing, but police believe there are no additional suspects or threats to the public.