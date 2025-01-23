Gott’s Roadside Unveils Details, Opening Date for Upcoming Santa Monica Location

Gott’s Menu Features Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, Tacos and Organic Shakes

Gott’s Roadside, the Napa Valley eatery known for its American roadside cuisine, has unveiled plans to open a second Southern California location in Santa Monica in 2026. The expansion follows the announcement of its first Los Angeles location at The Original Farmers Market, set to debut in fall 2025.

Located just blocks from the beach and near the Third Street Promenade, the new Santa Monica restaurant will span 6,600 square feet indoors and feature an additional 2,200 square feet of outdoor patio space. The site is formerly home to Osteria.

“After years of searching for an ideal coastal location for Gott’s, we couldn’t be more pleased that the first one will be in Santa Monica,” said Clay Walker, president of Gott’s Roadside in a press release. “We know our fanbase is excited about our upcoming Farmers Market location, and we didn’t want everyone west of the 405 to be disappointed.”

Since its founding in 1999 by brothers Joel and Duncan Gott, the restaurant has grown from its original St. Helena location in Napa Valley to eight locations across Northern California, including the San Francisco Ferry Building, Napa’s Oxbow Market, and Thrive City near the Chase Center.

Gott’s menu features burgers, sandwiches, salads, tacos, organic shakes, and more, along with a curated beer and wine list.