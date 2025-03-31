Debris Removal Deadline Extended, Eligibility Expanded for Condos and Multi-Family Homes

Officials continue to push for eligibility expansion to include nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, mobile home parks, and additional multi-family properties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for Right of Entry forms for wildfire debris removal to April 15, following requests from Los Angeles County officials. The agency also confirmed that owner-occupied condominiums and multi-family units are now eligible for the federally funded debris removal program managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The move is intended to accelerate recovery efforts after the January wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles County. County officials say the extension gives affected residents more time to apply for assistance.

“This decision ensures that more residents can get the help they need to clear debris and start rebuilding,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “We pushed for these changes because our communities needed them, and we’ll continue advocating for those still in need.”

Under FEMA’s updated guidance, single-family homes, owner-occupied condos, and certain multi-family residences are eligible for debris removal if an ROE form is submitted by the new deadline. Rental units remain largely ineligible, with landlords expected to rely on private insurance and contractors. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program may provide aid for displaced tenants.

Commercial properties, including apartment buildings and businesses, generally do not qualify for federally funded debris removal. Property owners are encouraged to work with their insurers or apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loans, with applications due by March 31.

Officials continue to push for eligibility expansion to include nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, mobile home parks, and additional multi-family properties. FEMA has indicated it will consider such requests on a case-by-case basis.

More information on disaster assistance and debris removal applications is available at FEMA’s website and Los Angeles County’s recovery page.