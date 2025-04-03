THIS WEEKEND: Venice Fundraiser to Support Marine Mammal Care

The nonprofit rescues and rehabilitates sick and injured marine mammals along the Los Angeles coastline

A fundraiser benefiting the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles is set to take place on April 5 at Nalu Vida, bringing together community members for a day of music, food, and environmental activism.

The event, organized by Venice Paparazzi and Nalu Vida, aims to raise funds and awareness for MMCC, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates sick and injured marine mammals along the Los Angeles County coastline. Recent ocean pollution, exacerbated by runoff from wildfire-affected areas, has led to an increase in cases of distressed sea lions, seals, and dolphins, according to MMCC officials.

Activities will begin at 7 a.m. with a beach cleanup hosted by the Venice Surfing Association, followed by a pancake breakfast provided by Fire Station 110. Live music performances will start at noon and continue through sunset, featuring local artists such as Brobots, Howler Honey, Rusty de la Croix, and Justin Garfield. The event will also include DJ sets and a photo booth.

This marks the latest installment of “First Saturdays,” a recurring community-driven fundraiser series hosted by Venice Paparazzi and Nalu Vida. Organizers previously raised over $10,000 for the Fireman’s Fund.

MMCC, based in San Pedro, operates as the only NOAA-authorized marine mammal response team for Los Angeles County. Since its founding, the organization has treated more than 10,000 animals and provides public education on ocean conservation.