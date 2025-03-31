March 31, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: GoFundMe: LA Bulls

Palisades Youth Soccer Team Fundraises to Compete in Sweden Tournament

The team is raising funds through GoFundMe, with donations aimed at covering travel costs, accommodations, and fees

A youth soccer team in Pacific Palisades is seeking financial support to compete in one of the world’s largest youth tournaments, the Gothia Cup, held annually in Sweden.

The LA Bulls, a team of 11- and 12-year-olds, launched a fundraiser to help cover travel expenses for all players. The team describes the tournament as a significant opportunity for both competition and cultural exchange.

“The Gothia Cup is known as the ‘World Youth Cup’ and brings together teams from across the globe,” the fundraiser states. “We want to ensure that every player on our team can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The Gothia Cup, established in 1975, annually hosts nearly 2,000 teams from more than 70 countries. Organized by the Swedish club BK Häcken, the tournament has grown into one of the most recognized youth soccer events worldwide.

The LA Bulls are raising funds through GoFundMe, with donations aimed at covering travel costs, accommodations, and tournament fees. The fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-la-bulls-travel-to-sweden-for-gothia-cup-2025?cdn-cache=0

