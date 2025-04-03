April 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Mikomi Sushi Opens New Santa Monica Location

The new location continues Mikomi Sushi’s commitment to serving sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls

Mikomi Sushi, a well-regarded sushi restaurant with locations in West Covina and Monrovia, has opened its newest establishment in Santa Monica, bringing its signature sushi and Japanese cuisine to the coastal city.

Located at 326 Wilshire Blvd., the restaurant occupies the space previously home to Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling. The new location continues Mikomi Sushi’s commitment to serving sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls, with a menu that features a mix of traditional and contemporary Japanese dishes.

Mikomi Sushi offers a variety of appetizers, including edamame, gyoza, and crispy rice with spicy tuna. The menu boasts an array of classic, vegetable, baked, tempura, and special rolls, as well as an assortment of sushi and sashimi featuring premium ingredients such as bluefin tuna, yellowtail belly, and sea urchin. In addition to sushi, guests can enjoy entrees like beef teriyaki, Chilean sea bass miso yaki, and spicy pork, along with noodle options such as tonkotsu ramen and shrimp tempura udon.

The restaurant also features a happy hour menu from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering discounted rolls and appetizers. A lunch special is available until 2:30 p.m., with options such as bento boxes, poke bowls, and chirashi.

Mikomi Sushi’s Santa Monica location is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

