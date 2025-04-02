Levain Bakery to Open Venice Location with Special Guests and Charitable Twist

Bigger Than a Cookie: Levain’s Venice Opening Is a Flavorful Fundraiser

Levain Bakery, the cult-favorite cookie destination founded in New York City, will open its doors Friday, April 4, at a new location in Venice. Located at 1661 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, at the corner of Venice Boulevard, the shop marks the bakery’s second Los Angeles-area location and its 17th nationwide. This year marks Levain’s 30th anniversary, and the great news is that a third Los Angeles location is set to open later this year in Beverly Hills.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for 8:00 a.m., will feature co-founders Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park (CD11), Hayley Hutt from Assemblymember Tina Mckinnor’s office, Elisa James from the Abbot Kinney Blvd Association, members of the Venice Chamber of Commerce.

The first 100 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Venice-themed tote bag filled with Levain Bakery swag. All proceeds from opening day will be donated to St. Joseph’s Center.

As part of the launch celebration, Levain will debut an exclusive Black and white Chocolate Chip cookie, available only at the Venice location for a limited time. The cookie pays homage to the classic New York delicatessen treat, combining extra dark cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and white chocolate chunks for a rich and visually striking flavor. It is also 100% delicious.

In addition to the limited-edition cookie, the Venice bakery will offer Levain’s six signature cookies: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Two-Chip Chocolate Chip, and Coconut Caramel Chocolate Chip. There will also be a vegan, gluten-free version of the popular Chocolate Chip Walnut cookie and the seasonal Lemon cookie sprinkled with mellow lemon chips.

Beyond cookies, Levain’s Venice location will feature fresh-baked muffins, loaf cakes, breads, rolls, and weekend-only sticky buns. The bakery has also partnered with local roaster Canyon Coffee to serve espresso drinks.

Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the exception of Friday’s grand opening. The shop is wheelchair accessible and offers metered street parking. Delivery will be available through Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Founded in 1995 on New York’s Upper West Side, Levain Bakery was born from McDonald and Weekes’ search for the perfect post-triathlon treat. Their now-iconic six-ounce cookies quickly developed a cult following and expanded to multiple cities, including Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

Photo Credit: Melissa Kirschenheiter

Levain Bakery’s newest location on Abbot Kinney isn’t just about cookies—it’s also a feast for the eyes. Designed by Brooklyn-based Sarah Carpenter & Studio, the Venice outpost is soaked in California sunshine, thanks to large corner windows that bathe the space in golden natural light.

Warm-toned woods—maple, walnut, and white oak—define the inviting interior, echoing the rich colors of Levain’s signature cookies. A key design feature is the street-facing oven area, where customers can peer inside to watch fresh cookies bake in real-time. Visible kitchen windows offer even more behind-the-scenes views of bakers at work.

A striking wall mural by native Angeleno artist Janice Chang adds a whimsical local touch. Painted in Levain’s signature blues, the abstract seaside scene includes playful cookie references and familiar visuals from the Venice neighborhood. The artwork is prominently displayed indoors but also visible to pedestrians through a large picture window facing Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Deep blue handmade tiles throughout the bakery subtly mimic the cookie’s famously imperfect shape, tying together Levain’s design language across its locations while giving Venice its own flavor.

St. Joseph Center, originally founded on Rose Avenue in Venice, has since grown into the leading housing and supportive services provider on the Westside of Los Angeles.

Their Bread & Roses Training Kitchen is a vocational initiative that educates low-income adults in kitchen safety, culinary techniques, and professional and life skills to help them obtain jobs in the food service industry. St. Joseph Center’s Bread & Roses Café provides 500+ weekly chef-prepared meals to people experiencing homelessness in a dignified, restaurant-style setting in Venice.