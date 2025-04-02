Historic Beethoven Market Reopens as Community-Centric Restaurant

Originally established in 1949, Beethoven Market was a grocery store serving the community for 75 years

Beethoven Market, a longtime neighborhood staple in Mar Vista, reopened as a restaurant after an extensive renovation. Restaurateur Jeremy Adler and chef Michael Leonard debuted the reimagined space on March 29 at the corner of Palms and Beethoven Boulevards.

Originally established in 1949, Beethoven Market was a grocery store serving the community for 75 years. Adler, who purchased the market in 2023, aimed to transform the location into a neighborhood gathering place while preserving its historic charm. According to LA Eater, Adler restored the original wood ceiling and steel beams, and a vintage meat scale from the former store now hangs above the expediting station.

The new Beethoven Market features a menu blending California and Italian influences. Offerings include handmade pastas, pizzas, and entrees such as pork collar with roasted fennel and hanger steak with onion agrodolce. The restaurant will also showcase a custom-built rotisserie designed to recirculate chicken drippings back onto the meat. Former Cassia bartender Nicole Mitchell has developed a cocktail menu with creative spins on classic drinks, such as a tequila-based margarita with dry Curacao and a gin cocktail featuring Seville orange liqueur.

Fox 11 reported last year that some neighbors had expected a more traditional market-style café rather than a full-service restaurant. Others raised concerns about the restaurant’s liquor license and potential late-night noise. A petition circulated among residents opposing the license, the local outlet noted.

Beethoven Market will initially operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, extending to 10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The team plans to introduce weekday breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch in the coming months.