Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find yourself grappling with memory challenges? If you are right-handed and between 55 and 100 years old, UCLA invites you to be part of our cutting-edge Memory Research Study.

Why Participate?

This clinical trial aims to utilize Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as a treatment to enhance memory and improve overall brain function. Whether you’re experiencing memory problems or have been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment, your participation can make a significant impact towards finding new treatments for memory loss.

What to expect?

Participants will undergo neuropsychological (memory and cognitive) testing, twofunctional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) brain scans, and15 stimulation sessions. Participants will receive either active TMS treatment or receive a sham (placebo) TMS. Those receiving sham TMS may be eligible for active treatment upon study completion. Participation in the study requires a time commitment of 20 days over the course of approximately 3 months.

Your contribution to advancing memory treatments: 

Memory loss is a pervasive challenge for people suffering from neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment (aMCI).Alzheimer’s disease affects about 11% of people over the age of 65, with an estimated 6.7 million Americans affected overall. Unless new treatments or a cure are discovered, the number of people with AD is expected to grow to 13.8 million by 2060. Amnestic MCI is a milder form of memory loss that is twice as prevalent as AD. People with aMCI often experience worsening memory loss and develop AD at the rate of 10 to 15% per year. Currently, there are only a limited number of FDA approved treatments for AD, which only temporarily slow the disease’s progression rather than cure or reverse it.  For people with aMCI, new and effective treatments are desperately needed to slow or prevent further memory loss and stave off the debilitating effects of AD.

Our research combines advanced technologies, including structural and functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), electroencephalogram (EEG) EEG, and TMS stimulation to enhance memory function in aMCI and non-aMCI individuals with subjective memory complaints. The techniques used in the study involve no invasive procedures or radiation. Functional MRI produces detailed images of brain structure and activity. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation uses gentle magnetic energy to affect brain activity. EEG measures brain waves. The knowledge gained from the study will contribute to the development of personalized, non-invasive therapies for memory restoration.

Compensation:

Apart from the satisfaction of contributing to groundbreaking research, participants will receive financial compensation of $600 for completing the study, covering participation expenses and parking costs. Additionally, you will receive neuropsychological testing results and a picture of your brain!

Join Us:

For more information, contact the Dr. Nanthia Suthana Lab at UCLA via email at tmsmemorystudy@mednet.ucla.eduor call (310) 210-6978.

