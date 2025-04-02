Venice Shorts: Local Resident Joins Trump Administration at HUD

Conservative Community Activist Soledad Ursua Lands Senior Advisory Role at the Department of Housing & Urban Development

By Nick Antonicello

Longtime community activist and outgoing member of the Venice Neighborhood Council Soledad Ursua has been appointed as a senior policy advisor for the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and will be based regionally here in Los Angeles.

In announcing her resignation today via e-mail to fellow board members, Ursua stated “It is with a mix of gratitude and excitement that I write to inform you of my decision to resign from my position on the Venice Neighborhood Council, effective immediately.”

“This new role presents an exciting opportunity for me to contribute to housing policy and urban development on a broader scale. It has been an honor to work alongside such a dedicated and passionate group of individuals and I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished together to support and improve our community,” offered Ursua.

Ursua is a Los Angeles-based real estate and private equity professional, previously serving as a managing director at Orinoco Equities, LLC since 2016. She has a history of acquiring, rehabilitating, and managing income-producing properties, with a focus on tax management and strategy. ​

In addition to her professional endeavors, Ursua has been actively involved in community service.

She served several terms as a board member of the Venice Neighborhood Council, where she chaired the Public Safety Committee. Her tenure includes organizing meetings with city officials, such as former LA Controller Ron Galperin, to address local concerns. ​

Ursua is also a published writer and media contributor. Her articles have appeared in various publications, including the Los Angeles Times, City Journal, and The Orange County Register. She has been featured on platforms like Fox News and The John & Ken Show on KFI 640 AM radio, discussing issues related to culture, crime, and homelessness in Venice and Southern California. ​

Ursua holds a Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies with a Minor in Spanish from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master of Arts in Urban Policy Analysis and Management from The New School in New York City, specializing in real estate finance and urban economic development. ​

Ursua is the daughter of former California State Senator Gloria Romero who served as Majority Leader during her tenure in Sacramento.

The Department of Housing & Urban Development or HUD, is an abbreviation for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a federal agency that works to ensure that everyone has access to safe, decent, and affordable housing.

The H.U.D. is integral to ensuring equitable access to housing, fostering healthy communities, and promoting urban development in the U.S.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year-resident and covers all things, Venice.