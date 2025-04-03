April 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities

This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach.

Known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, Regent Santa Monica Beach is a luxury resort, where the vibrant pulse of the City of Angels meets the Pacific Ocean. This beachfront oasis invites you to join its Easter festivities coming soon featuring a brunch inspired by the flavors of California’s coast.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, Regent Santa Monica Beach is hostingEaster Extravaganza & Brunch, where the elegance of the Jacaranda Ballroom meets the fresh, sunlit beauty of the Pacific Garden. Begin with an exquisite brunch experience, where flavors are crafted to indulge and inspire.

Then, let the festivities unfold — children will revel in the magic of an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself, while adults relax with live music and savor unlimited mimosas

With sweeping ocean views and a spirit of joy in the air, this is Easter reimagined for children and adults — elevated, effortless and truly unforgettable.

Pricing is $180 per adult inclusive of unlimited mimosas, $85 for children under 12. Children 3 years old and under are complimentary.

Regent Santa Monica Beach is located at 1700 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. For more information on the hotel and amenities, visitSantaMonica.RegentHotels.com.

in News
