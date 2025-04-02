Caruso Sets Expected Timeline for Palisades Village Reopening: Report

Caruso recently told a local outlet that bringing life back to the village is essential

Palisades Village remains closed in the wake of January’s wildfires, but owner Rick Caruso has plans to reopen.

“We need to wait until the area is safe, roads are clear, and everything is refreshed,” Caruso recently told local news outlet ABC7. “The plan is to be ready by the beginning of next year.”

The upscale retail hub was largely unscathed by the disaster, thanks in part to private fire crews and water tenders brought in by Caruso’s company. However, surrounding neighborhoods were decimated, making reopening a complex process.

While the timeline may seem ambitious given the extent of the destruction, Caruso told the local outlet that bringing life back to the village is essential for the community’s recovery.

Palisades Village, which opened in 2018 using fire-resistant materials, served as an independent operation during the blaze, even loaning equipment to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Some tenants may not return, but Caruso expects most businesses to reopen.

Data from Palisades Village as reported by ABC7 shows 35% of its regular customers lost homes, but 65% live outside the area.